Ridgeview High & Redmond High Hosting Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

(Photo | Courtesy of Redmond School District)

Ridgeview High School (RVHS) and Redmond High School students are partnering to host the annual Empty Bowls fundraising meal at RVHS on Sunday, April 7 from 12-6pm.

Now in its sixth year, the event features handcrafted artisan bowls made by ceramics students at both high schools. Each year, the event has grown both in number of attendees and revenue for the benefiting charity.

“We look forward to this fun event each spring,” said Jensine Peterson, RVHS assistant principal. “Empty Bowls is a great opportunity to showcase the beautiful artwork of students from both high schools and raise money for a wonderful local cause.”

According to Peterson, the event has raised over $25,000 since its inception, with all proceeds going to Jericho Road, a Central Oregon charity that provides food and transitional housing to homeless families in the Redmond area.

Guests will receive gourmet hot soup, rolls and refreshments made by the culinary students at RVHS. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available. All participants will leave with a ceramic bowl of their choice. Additional hand crafted bowls will be available for purchase. The event will also feature a silent auction for large, showcase items including salad bowls, fermentation crocks and sets of ceramic ware.

The fundraising event is coordinated using donated materials and funds from Redmond businesses. Local McDonald’s owners Paul and Kathy Rodby, One Street Down and Penhollow Ranch donated food materials for the culinary class to prepare for the event. Sponsors Jeff Larkin Realty, dentist Mark Keener and dentist Tony Parsley donated money for the event.

Tickets are available in advance at ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz. They will also be available for purchase at the door. The first ceramic bowl and soup is $20; additional ceramic bowls are a $15 donation.

For questions or more information, contact Jensine Peterson at 541-504-3600 or jensine.peterson@redmondschools.org