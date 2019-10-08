Rimrock Trails Announces Expanded Outpatient Services to include Mental Health Treatment for Children, Adults & Families

For nearly 30 years, Rimrock Trails has been recognized as Central Oregon’s only specialty adolescent substance use disorder treatment provider with outpatient treatment programs in Bend, Redmond and Prineville and one of only five adolescent residential treatment centers in the State of Oregon. Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is pleased to announce that as of October 1, 2019 they have expanded their outpatient services to include mental health treatment for children, teens, adults (ages 5-65) and their families.

“Individuals and families in Central Oregon often experience significant issues with their ability to access needed behavioral health treatment in a timely manner,” said Erica Fuller-Hewitt, executive director for Rimrock Trails Treatment Services. “It is estimated only about 20 percent of individuals referred from their primary care doctor for mental health or substance use disorders actually receive treatment. Our expansion of outpatient mental health treatment services for children and adults resulted from our desire to help address the unmet need in the community. We are delighted to broaden our scope of services and our priority will remain on providing timely access to excellent outcome driven care.”

Rimrock Trails operates outpatient clinics in Bend, Prineville and Redmond for individuals struggling with mental health, substance use and addiction disorders. Comprehensive services include assessment, individual, group and family therapy, care management, peer support services and DUII diversion. Offices are open 9am to 5pm with evening times available by appointment.

“We are excited to expand the services we offer to the community in an effort to holistically treat individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use issues,” said Katie Keck, outpatient director for Rimrock Trails Treatment Services. “It is our goal to strengthen our community by improving the health and well-being of individuals and families through an individualized and trauma informed approach. We are now offering a variety of individual, family and group services to meet the specific needs of Central Oregon. Please reach out today to start your path to a brighter future.”