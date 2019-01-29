Rotary’s Daddy Daughter Dance Balloon Party

(Photo | Pexels)

The Rotary Club of Bend has a special event near Valentine’s Day to enjoy while also supporting an important nonprofit organization.

The Daddy Daughter Dance Balloon Party on Saturday, February 9, at Mountain View High School is a special time for dads (or male role models) to get dressed up and share in balloon fun with his pint-sized Valentine.

Tickets are $50 for a father or male role model and girl, $75 for a father or male role model and two girls, or $100 for a father or male role model and three or more girls.

“Last year’s Daddy Daughter Dance was a lot of fun for hundreds of dads and girls in Bend and we look forward to even more memories this year,” said C.J. Ferrari, Rotary Club of Bend past-president and Daddy Daughter Dance chairperson. “As a dad of a daughter, this is a great way to spend time together, especially because the funds support an organization that does so much for the community.”

With a Balloon Party theme, the event will include dancing, games, crafts, photo booths, a chocolate fountain and other snacks.

Moms are requested to leave this event for the girl(s) in their life and an adult male.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://tinyurl.com/ycep4f4n.