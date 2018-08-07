Ruffwear Launches All New Performance Dog Gear for Fall/Winter 2018 

(Photo courtesy of Ruffwear)

Ruffwear’s Fall/Winter 2018 product line launched August 1st with gear designed to enhance and inspire exploration for outdoor adventurers and their human companions.

Dogs are our adventure partners. We share experiences together on the trail, on the water, in the snow, and sometimes, in nature’s wildest elements. This season’s gear is inspired by the companionship we share with our dogs, the togetherness we find in wild places, the partnerships we build with each other, and our responsibility as humans to care for our planet. Because whether we’re venturing down a new trail – literally or metaphorically, sharing stories around a campfire, or persevering in the elements, we’re grateful to be in this together.

NEW! Apparel Designed from a Dog’s Perspective

Wind Sprinter™ ($49.95)

Ultralight, durable nylon ripstop fabric blocks wind while a DWR finish repels light precipitation. Leg loops keep the jacket in place and the leash portal allows the Wind Sprinter to be worn over most harnesses.

Ultralight 50D nylon ripstop fabric is wind resistant

DWR finish repels water

Oversized storm collar converts to stuff sack for compact stow

Leash portal on back is compatible with most harnesses

Side release buckles for easy on/off

Leg loops provide secure fit option in windy conditions

Reflective trim for low-light visibility and light loop for attaching The Beacon™

Color: Blue Atoll

Stumptown™ ($64.95)

Abrasion-resistant exterior shell and recycled polyester insulation provide cozy warmth on clear, cold days while leash portal allows the Stumptown to be worn over most harnesses.

300D polyester ripstop shell fabric is strong and abrasion resistant

DWR finish repels water

Recycled 120g polyester insulation provides warmth

Leash portal on back is compatible with most harnesses

Side release buckles for easy on/off

Reflective trim for low-light visibility and light loop for attaching The Beacon™

Colors: Metolius Blue, Larkspur Purple

NEW! Dog Gear for Backcountry or Basecamp

Clear Lake™ Blanket ($79.95)

Durable blanket features water-resistant, quick-drying fabric and recycled polyester insulation that holds in warmth. Includes a stuff sack for easy transport.

75D polyester shell fabric is water resistant, quick drying and abrasion resistant

Recycled 300g polyester insulation provides warmth

Sized to provide ample coverage for even the largest dog

Stuff sack included for storage and compressibility

Color: Huckleberry Blue

Restcycle™ Bed ($99.95)

Mindfully built, baffled design is filled with our Restcycle™ foam, made from repurposed, post-manufacturing closed cell foam. Removable, machine-washable cover is made with recycled materials.

Recycled cover is removable, machine washable, and quick drying

Recycled microsuede sleeping surface is soft and long-wearing with built-in pillow topper

Pillow topper stuffed with recycled 300g polyester insulation provides plush comfort

Baffled mattress made with Restcycle foam retains its shape

Restcycle™ foam retains its shape

Restcycle™ foam is repurposed post-manufacturing foam that remains dry and odor-free

Graded loft design allows nesting without packing out

Waterproof 600D TPD-coated recycled polyester base

Integrated handle for easy transport

Colors: Cloudburst Gray, Huckleberry Blue

All Ruffwear products are rigorously field tested by a team of active outdoor adventurers—from weekend warriors to professional athletes to working dogs. The brand stands behind and proudly guarantees against defects in materials and craftsmanship.

ABOUT RUFFWEAR

Ruffwear’s mission is to build performance dog gear to enhance and inspire exploration for outdoor adventurers and their human companions. Since 1994, Ruffwear Performance Dog Gear™ has combined technology, quality, fit, function, and safety to facilitate its belief that every dog is an explorer. The brand is committed to enhancing the lives of all dogs and their human companions through relationships with Best Friends Animal Society, National Ski Patrol, The Conservation Alliance, Conservation Canines, and with working dog organizations across the globe.