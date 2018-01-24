Ruffwear Partners With National Ski Patrol

(Photo above: Frouny and Lucy | Photo Courtesy of Ruffwear)

Partnership Illustrates Support of Avalanche Rescue Dog Community

Starting in winter 2017-18 and moving forward, Ruffwear will serve as a partner of the National Ski Patrol (NSP). The new partnership speaks to the support of both organizations for the work patrollers do with avalanche rescue dogs all over the country.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Ruffwear,” said NSP Executive Director Meegan Moszynski. “NSP patrollers across the country train and work with avalanche rescue dogs all season long. These dogs are true working animals, and

they will greatly benefit from the professional gear that Ruffwear creates.”

Founded in 1994, Ruffwear is a claimed leader in performance dog gear. The brand manufactures multiple product lines that are used by rescue dogs including harnesses, packs, toys and more. This gear will prove important in supporting the mission of avalanche rescue dogs and their handlers.

“Our relationship with and support of the National Ski Patrol is an important part of what we get to do here at Ruffwear,” said Patrick Kruse, Ruffwear’s founder and director of product development. “On occasion, we have had the opportunity to participate in the training of these amazing working dogs and their handlers at the Wasatch Backcountry Rescue International Dog School. Over the years, we’ve been so appreciative of the dedication of these teams and the feedback they share about how our gear functions in demanding conditions. We know we’re getting it right when our gear performs in the extreme environments encountered by avalanche rescue dogs and their handlers. The relationships we share with working dogs are meaningful for all of us at Ruffwear. We’re very grateful for the efforts of ski patrollers and their dedicated dogs.”

Like Ruffwear, the National Ski Patrol supported the 2017 WBR International Dog School, including offering scholarships to a select few patrollers through its partnership with Subaru. This new partnership with Ruffwear will help both organizations promote and support the important work of avalanche rescue dogs, who work with ski patrols and mountain rescue organizations all over the world.

ruffwear.com