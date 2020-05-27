Saluting our Healthcare Workers!

To thank our healthcare workers on the front lines, and in conjunction with “Healthcare Worker Appreciation Week,” The Principal Financial Foundation hosted events at both St. Charles Medical Center and La Pine Healthcare.

Both celebrations were coordinated by Don Paumier, an active community volunteer and business consultant for Principal Financial.

Don worked with Rebecca Berry at St. Charles and Brad Gutherie at La Pine Healthcare and their teams to coordinate the logistics of the events. Social distancing rules added an interesting twist to the planning.

Pacific Perks LLC made free lattes, mochas and smoothies to the staff at St. Charles and La Pine Healthcare on May 4 and 5.

Mary Dill and Budd Collins, local financial planners with Principal Financial, pitched in at the events.

It was fun and rewarding for all who participated!