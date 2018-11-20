Santa Arrives by Sky on Friday in the Old Mill District’s Les Schwab Amphitheater

(Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Rather than jingle bells and reindeer hooves, Santa Claus’ big arrival in Bend this year will be to the chop of helicopter blades as he flies in on Friday, November 23 via AirLink CCT helicopter. At 10:15am, Santa will touch down in Les Schwab Amphitheater, greet his many fans and walk over to his home for the season: SantaLand in the Old Mill District.

For photo and video opportunities, please arrive between 10 and 10:15am to capture the big guy landing in the Les Schwab Amphitheater and then taking his spot inside SantaLand.

The public is welcome to view his landing as well and this event can be promoted to your audiences. For details on Old Mill District’s month-long series of holiday activities please visit: https://www.oldmilldistrict.com/blog/category/holiday-2018/

Deschutes County Search and Rescue will be providing ground security during the event.

About AirLink Critical Care Transport

AirLink CCT is an emergency air ambulance service that has provided air medical transport to the communities in Central, Eastern, and Southern Oregon since 1985. With two bases in Bend, AirLink CCT is ready to respond at a moment’s notice, 24-hours-a-day, every day, carrying seriously ill or injured patients to the nearest appropriate medical facility. www.airlinkcct.org