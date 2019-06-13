Save the Date! OSU Event Registration Opens on July 1, 2019       

We are excited to announce that career event registration for the 2019 – 2020 academic season opens on July 1. A full list of our scheduled events and registration links are available on our website. These events fill up early, so make sure you register right away!

October 22, 2019 – Fall Speed Mock Interviews (Employer volunteers needed!)

October 23, 2019 – Fall Career Expo Day 1: STEM Industries

October 23, 2019 – Civil & Construction & Engineering Fair

October 23, 2019 – Natural Sciences & Environmental Fair

October 24, 2019 – Fall Career Expo Day 2: Business, Arts, Humanities Industries

October 25 – 26, 2019 – Interview Days

November 14, 2019 – College of Forestry Career Fair

Before our seasonal Career Expos, we are hosting an Early Preview event in conjunction with the offices of Disability Access Services (DAS) and Military & Veterans Services. This is an opportunity for students who might need an accommodation and employers to engage with each other at the career fair. If you’d like to participate in the Early Preview, you can notate that on your registration.

Tips on Preparing for a Successful Career Fair

Are you prepared for the fair? What’s our number 1 tip? Wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle. Here’s an article from the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) to help you prepare for the big day.

Have you heard about our Local Job and Internship Program?

If you have posted a local job or internship with us, you may have heard from our Employment and Internship Developer, Carrie Norris-Sanchez. In addition to helping to connect local businesses, government agencies and nonprofits to our talented students, Carrie works to track where our currently enrolled students are finding jobs and internships. Having this information helps us to make sure we are serving the needs of our students and of you!

If you have any questions about this program, about connecting local employment opportunities to OSU students, or about developing new local internships, contact Carrie at carrie.norrissanchez@oregonstate.edu.

