After-School Activity Scholarships Available through Every Kid Fund

The Every Kid Fund is accepting applications from Deschutes County nonprofits for scholarship funds to remove the financial barriers that prevent children from participating in enriching, long-term after-school programs. Applications are due on June 22 for funds to be used July – December.

Deschutes Children’s Foundation manages the Every Kid Fund through the Oregon Community Foundation’s Endowed Partners Program, distributing earned income to eligible organizations through a biannual request for proposal process. A committee of community leaders reviews proposals and determines funding. Since 2000, the Every Kid Fund has provided over 3,400 scholarships totaling over $300,000 to deserving Central Oregon students.

“Over the years, Every Kid Fund has supported a wide variety of after-school programs including martial arts, music, dance, sports, and art programs,” said Amy Ward, Deschutes Children’s Foundation Executive Director. “After-school activities are important to the health and well-being of participating children and families, and also benefit the community at large.”

The Every Kid Fund is intended to help children not financially able to participate in after-school activities. The Fund strives to identify, track, and support individual youth for as many consecutive cycles as possible, believing that consistent involvement in positive activities fosters healthier children and young adults.

Only nonprofit organizations are eligible to receive Every Kid Fund dollars. However, kids can access scholarship money through their affiliated organization or their Family Access Network advocates.

The Every Kid Fund is entirely supported by grants and contributions from private individuals and businesses. Deschutes Children’s Foundation does not receive compensation for the management of Every Kid Fund. To support this unique community resource, contact Deschutes Children’s Foundation at 541.388.3101 or 1010 NW 14th Street, Bend, OR 97701.

More information, including specific requirements and application instructions are available at www.deschuteschildrensfoundation.org/how-we-help/every-kid-fund/