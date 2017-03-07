Science Expo Shares Research at COCC in Bend, Oregon

Central and Eastern Oregon high school students will present original, independent scientific research projects at the Regional High School Science Fair held at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Bend campus, Friday, March 10, at the Coats Campus Center, with a public viewing from 1-2:15pm.

Qualifying students advance to the Intel Northwest Science Expo at Portland State University (April 8) or the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles (May 14-19). An awards ceremony follows at 2:30pm in the Hitchcock Auditorium. For information, contact COCC Regional Expo Fair Director Sarah Fuller at sfuller@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact the Office of Disability Services: 541-383-7743.