Science Pub Explores the Science Behind the Pathways of Rivers

As rivers flow in the Pacific Northwest and around the globe, they shape and interact with the environment around them. At Oregon State University – Cascades’ upcoming Science Pub, OSU courtesy professor and author Sean Fleming will examine what mathematics and physics can reveal about rivers. He will also explore the relationships between rivers and their surrounding landscapes, ecosystems and societies.

Titled A Random Walk along the River, this Science Pub will take place on February 19 in Father Luke’s Room at McMenamins Old St. Francis in Bend.

Fleming is a geophysicist with extensive experience in operational and research hydrology. He runs a data science consultancy and holds affiliate positions at OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, the University of British Columbia and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

In this Science Pub, Fleming will draw on his recent Princeton University Press book, Where the River Flows: Scientific Reflections on Earth’s Waterways, and discuss topics such as why rivers run where they do; how the same river can flood one year, yet dry up the next; how we forecast floods and water supplies; the impacts of climate change; and even whether rivers have “memories.” He will also explore how science can help address the threats our watersheds face.

OSU-Cascades Science Pubs take place from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Networking and food and beverage service begin at 5:30pm, presentation starts at 6:30pm. Science Pubs are free to community members, but reservations are required. Space is limited.

Register by 5pm February 18 OSUcascades.edu/sciencepubs