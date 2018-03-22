SCORE Small Business Workshop

All About the Small Business Administration

Downtown Bend Public Library

March 28, 6–7:30pm

Are you a business owner and always wondered how the Small Business Administration can help you? Anna Shapiro from the Portland District Office of the SBA will answer your questions on Wednesday, March 28 from 6-7:30pm at the SCORE workshop All About the Small Business Administration. Learn about how they can help with start-up loans, selling products overseas, contracting with State and Federal governments, business planning, and more, The session is free, but registration required. Contact the Downtown Bend Library at 541-617-7080 for more information and registration.

