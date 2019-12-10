Secretary of State Bev Clarno Approves Oregon Forest Water Protections Initiative Petitions

Last week, Marion County Circuit Court ruled that Secretary of State Bev Clarno was correct to reject three initiative petitions (35, 36 and 37) because they violated the single subject rule in Oregon’s constitution.

The petitioners refiled three new initiative petitions (45, 46 and 47, otherwise known as Oregon Forest Water Protections), which removed those sections that contained multiple subjects. Today, Secretary Clarno approved the three new initiative petitions to move forward in the process.

“I appreciate that the chief petitioners of these initiatives amended their proposals to meet the constitutional requirements,” Secretary Clarno said. “Voters will now be able to read and decide for themselves on these issues.”

