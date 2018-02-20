SELCO Community Credit Union & Horizon Broadcasting Group Raise Funds to Build Resilience in our Communities

(Photo courtesy of United Way)

at United Way of Deschutes County Radiothon Fundraiser

Listeners of local Horizon Broadcasting radio stations KQAK 105.7 and The Peak 104.1 will have the opportunity to donate funds that will help United Way of Deschutes County build resilience in our Central Oregon communities at a Radiothon fundraiser presented by Selco Community Credit Union.

On Thursday, February 22 and Friday, February 23 between 6am and 7pm each day, DJs from the two popular stations will be broadcasting from M. Jacobs Fine Furniture, located at 2994 O. B. Riley Rd in Bend. United Way staff and members of the Board of Directors, as well as community volunteers, will be on hand to take pledges by phone when listeners call 541-323-0000 to donate. Community members can also donate funds at M. Jacobs in person for a chance to spin the wheel and win a prize or online at www.deschutesunitedway.org. The Radiothon is sponsored by Central Electric Cooperative and MidOregon Credit Union.

Programming over the course of the two-day event will feature interviews with local experts and public figures focused on important topics in our community, such as resilience, childhood development, health, education, financial stability, mentoring, childhood trauma, homelessness, foster care, child abuse, and the Latino immigrant community. Programming will also focus on some of valuable community resources United Way provides, such as Tax-Aide free tax preparation services, as well as 2-1-1 and Thrive, both of which offer assistance in accessing housing, child care, health services, basic needs, emergency food, safety, transportation, and more.

Donations will support United Way of Deschutes County’s focus on reducing childhood trauma and building resilience individuals, families, and our community. Traumatic experiences early in life (aka Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs) disrupt development and can lead to behavioral, mental, and health issues later in life, contributing to decreased academic attainment, lost productivity, and negative health outcomes, like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, obesity, asthma, and more. Resilience refers to the combination of individual skills and perspectives, social connectedness, and community resources that defines the ability to manage stress, bounce back from hardship, and thrive in the face of adversity. United Way has recently adopted its new focus on childhood trauma as a root cause of many issues faced by members of our community, and cultivating and building resilience, which has been proven to offset the negative effects of childhood trauma.

United Way of Deschutes County is a Central Oregon-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by a local Board of Directors, community leaders, and volunteers. Established in 1952, the agency has been building stronger individuals, families, and communities for 65 years by investing in programs and services that support the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community. To learn more about United Way or the upcoming Radiothon fundraiser, call 541.389.6507 or visit www.deschutesunitedway.org.