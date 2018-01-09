SELCO Pole, Pedal, Paddle Artwork Design Selected for 2018

Salem, Oregon High School Graphic Arts Teacher, Ronda Couch, has won the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle artwork design contest for 2018. She will receive a Commemorative Plate specially designed by Earhart Studios, logo wear and a $500 check from MBSEF.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multi-sport event starting at Mt. Bachelor with Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biking, running, paddling and a sprint to the finish line. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a non-profit corporation to support and promote alpine, cross country and snowboard race training for juniors. This year’s event will be May 19, 2018.

For more information, contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.