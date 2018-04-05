SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Price Increases on April 12th

The 42nd Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is May 19th. The price per person increases on April 12th So, sign up now! Just click www.pppbend.com and all the information that you need to know is there! The event this year is May 19th, 2018.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multi sport event that includes Alpine and Cross Country skiing, cycling, running and kayaking. The race is produced and a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

This event is presented by SELCO and sponsored by Les Schwab Tires, Vacasa, Bend Anesthesiology Group, Five Talent, Hydro Flask, BigFoot Beverages, Mt. Bachelor, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Standard Paint & Flooring, East Cascade Women’s Group, Laird Super Food, Desert Orthopedics, HWA, 92.9, Old Mill District, Les Schwab Amphitheater, News Channel 21 and Fox Central Oregon.

Please contact Molly at MBSEF for more information at molly@mbsef.org.