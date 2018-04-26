SEO For Breakfast Five-Week Class Offered in May  by H&E Marketing Solutions & Callicott Social PR

SEO for Breakfast is designed for entrepreneurs and small business owners for whom Search Engine Optimization seems overwhelming and out of reach. Showing up on the first page of Google would be great – but is it achievable? Over the course of this five -week workshop, participants will learn basic SEO fundamentals to implement quickly and easily and be taught to set up a weekly routine to regularly manage their business’ SEO. The class is being taught by Sami Bedell Mulhern, of H&E Marketing Solutions, and Chelsea Callicott, Callicott Social PR, and will be held on Tuesdays, May 1-29, from 8-9:30 am, at Broken Top Clubhouse, 62000 Broken Top Dr, Bend. Class fees range from $199 and $249, to $449, depending on whether it’s taken virtually or in person, or with the addition of a personal weekly coaching session. The five classes workshop will cover:

⦁ SEO Foundation (May 1) – learn how to do a site audit, set up Google Analytics, Google Search Console and Bing Webmaster accounts, and learn how to set up and optimize your Google My Business page.

⦁ Importance of Link Building (May 8) – understand why inbound and outbound links are important, how to get links to your website, and how public relations campaigns drive traffic to your website

⦁ Reviews & Social Media (May 15) – teaches the importance of reviews for building brand trustworthiness, potential customers, and Google search, how to ask for them and handle negative ones. Learn the role of social media in SEO.

⦁ Analytics (May 22) – Analytics inform you about how people interact with your site, visiting, how well your content is converting, and where people come from. Learn how to use the Google Analytics account set up Week 1.

⦁ Keywords (May 29)- This class will teach all about keywords, what they are, where you find them and how they are used, as well as how to track them.

SEO for Breakfast has three workshop options, offered at different prices:

Virtual ticket – $199 Register: www.handemarketingsolutions.com

⦁ Access to Private Facebook group

⦁ Watch the classes LIVE through Zoom or in the Private Facebook Group

⦁ Replays of the videos sent out after the session is over

Attend Live – $249 Register: www.handemarketingsolutions.com

⦁ Everything above, and the chance to network with and learn from other local businesses owners

VIP – $449 Register: www.handemarketingsolutions.com

⦁ Everything above, along with 30 minute weekly coaching with Sami to directly implement the learning. (Limited to 10 participants)

Fore more information, visit https://handemarketingsolutions.com/seo-for-breakfast

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTORS

Sami Bedell-Mulhern started H&E Marketing Solutions because of her passion for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and her desire to help them broadcast their stories over the digital landscape. SEO is a big part of the success of one’s website, and her team reviews websites, finds out where they are having issues, and helps them optimize. When Sami’s not working hard on client sites and teaching classes, she’s spending time camping, playing piano, and running around town with her two kids (Hudson and Elinor) and husband Kelly. www.handemarketingsolutions.com

Chelsea Callicott, of Callicott Social PR, has a passion for uncovering a compelling story and sharing it. From her early days managing media relations in a mayor’s office to opening an art museum to international acclaim, she loves finding that perfect match between a client’s story and the right journalist to tell it. She has secured media coverage for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofits for a quarter century. She freely shares her public relations expertise, media relationships, thoughtful communication, community connections, promotional ideas and strategic partnerships with clients. www.callicottsocialpr.com