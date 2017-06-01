Seven Bend Area Breweries to Take Part in Cheers to Belgian Beers Festival

The upcoming Cheers to Belgian Beers Festival in Portland will feature at least 70 Belgian-style beers brewed by Oregon craft brewers; seven breweries from the Bend area will be among them. The 11th annual event will take place June 2-3 at The North Warehouse, 723 N. Tillamook St. Hours are 1-9pm on Friday and 12-8pm on Saturday. The event is for ages 21 and over.

Area breweries taking part include:

Craft Kitchen and Brewery: C-Dub, Belgian-Style Dubbel Ale, 8%

Crux Fermentation Project: Peche Gold, Belgian Golden, 5%

Deschutes Brewery Bend Pub: Mango Lassi Gold, Fruited Belgian-Style Blonde Ale, 6.5%

Immersion Brewing: Live Slow, Die Whenever, Belgian Style Golden Strong, 7.6%

Sunriver Brewing Co: Belgian-style Quad,10.6%

Wild Ride Brewing: Belgian Cloak, Belgian Dark Strong Ale, 8.8%

Worthy Brewing: Cherry Card-a-Bomb!, Session Dubbel, 5.5%

A complete list of this year’s participants, including beer names and beer descriptions, is available at http://oregoncraftbeer.org/ctbb/.

The majority of beers for the Cheers to Belgian Beers Festival have been made using Imperial Organic Yeast strain Gnome B45, a yeast that produces peach and apricot esters with a spicy phenolic character. To ensure diversity, the color and strength most of the beers at the fest were predetermined by a dart throw earlier this year. Depending on where the dart landed on the board, the brewer was directed to brew a Belgian style beer either light or dark in color, with amber as the midpoint; and either lower or higher in alcohol, with six percent being the median.

General admission costs $20, which includes a beer goblet and eight drink tickets. Advance tickets are on sale now at Mercury Tickets, http://www.merctickets.com/events/42335109/cheers-to-belgian-beers-2017.

Portland’s Cheers to Belgian Beers takes place inside The North Warehouse as well as outside in the tented parking lot. Food is available from Urban German Grill and Oregon Deli Co., and Oregon craft beer gear and apparel is available through Brewed Oregon. Street parking is available, but limited. Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation — the TriMet Bus Line 35 stops one block away and the Yellow Max Line stops two blocks away — or ride their bike, with complimentary bike parking available.

Cheers to Belgian Beers is produced by the Oregon Brewers Guild and sponsored by Boelter, Country Malt Group, Imperial Organic Yeast and the Portland Mercury. Follow @OregonCraftBeer on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, #ctbb17.

The Oregon Brewers Guild is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the state’s craft brewing industry and the common interests of its members. Founded in 1992, the Oregon Brewers Guild is one of the nation’s oldest craft brewers associations. The Guild comprises 159 brewing companies, 118 associate/supplier members and more than 3,950 enthusiast members known as S.N.O.B.s (Supporters of Native Oregon Beer). To learn more, visit OregonCraftBeer.org.

