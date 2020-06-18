Seven Peaks School Offers an Unprecedented Number of Near Full-Tuition Scholarships for Bend Students in Grades 1-7

Seven Peaks School is offering an unprecedented number of scholarships for new families in Central Oregon. The recently founded New Family Scholarship Program will offer ten scholarships of up to 85 percent to new families who apply before June 30. Offering this number of scholarships is unprecedented, but as a small private school, we want to lower the barrier to make what we offer accessible to our community, particular during this period of global uncertainty. Head of School, Dr. Sam Adams, shares, “Given the difficulties so many are experiencing right now during this time of crisis, we are thrilled to be able to make our education available to more kids in our community.”

In addition to the new community New Family Scholarship Program, Seven Peaks has expanded its internal tuition assistance program to better meet the financial needs of current families in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To the extent allowable by state law, Seven Peaks School is committed to opening in the Fall with in-class instruction five days per week. The school’s small class sizes and large classrooms make it well equipped to meet social-distancing requirements. Seven Peaks School is also exploring virtual options for families forced to temporarily quarantine due to COVID exposure, or for families uncomfortable with resuming in-class instruction. Seven Peaks School is committed to small class sizes; limited space is available to accept new students, and available space varies by grade. Interested applicants should contact Tracy Jenson, director of admissions, to learn more.

sevenpeaksschool.org/new-family-scholarship-program • ibo.org