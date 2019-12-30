Shepherd’s House Seeking Year-End Donations to Reach Goal

Artwork | Courtesy of Shepherd’s House Ministries

To finish the year strong, a group of thoughtful champions pooled their resources and have donated $251,000 to care for the hurting, broken and lonely of Central Oregon. And, they have challenged the community to match that amount by midnight, December 31. Shepherd’s House Ministries is very close to reaching this goal, but they need the help of this community to reach the final goal by the deadline. Will you consider a monetary donation to help them provide food, clothing, safe housing and love to those in greatest need? All donations are tax-deductible and can be made online at shepherdshouseministries.org/donate. Donations can also be dropped off at the Division Street location, 1854 NE Division Street, Bend. Thanks for partnering with them during this season of generosity and love.

