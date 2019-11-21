Sisters Folk Festival Nearing Completion of $1.4 Million Capital Campaign

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Sisters Folk Festival has targeted December 15 to wrap up its $1.4 million capital campaign to purchase the Sisters Art Works building property and complete necessary upgrades and maintenance of the building. The organization is $60,000 from its goal, and upon meeting that goal, will receive a $151,000 “top off” grant from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust. The festival hopes to meet the challenge with support from the community.

The Sisters Art Works building is home to Sisters Folk Festival offices, and the adjacent property serves as its largest festival venue. The building acquisition and improvements will allow the festival to expand its support of the community via new programming and will also ensure the financial sustainability of the organization in the future.

Current programming at the facility includes:

Open Hub Singing with Ian Carrick, which takes place on the first and third Tuesdays of the month

Strings in Sisters monthly jam sessions

The Journeys High Desert Moods Textile Arts Show, (running through November 20 in the downstairs gallery)

A Sisters Middle School art exhibition, kicking off with a reception during the 4th Friday Art Stroll on November 22 from 4 – 7:00pm

Kathy Deggendorfer and Furry Friends will host a holiday open house on December 7 with an art sale and pet photos with Santa

Executive director Crista Munro notes, “This is just the beginning of our vision for what the Sisters Art Works building can become. In the coming months we plan to offer art and music workshops and classes, lectures and performances for all age groups. As we continue to grow our programming to better serve the region, it is our hope that we will be seen as one of THE creative centers of the Sisters Community.”

The organization is hopeful the community will join the individuals and foundations who have already made contributions to the campaign. As development director Steven Remington notes, “It is our hope that we can collect the final $60,000 from as many community members as possible — we want everyone’s name on our building plaque… whether you can give $10 dollars or $10,000 dollars, if you believe in us, we want the world to know!” More information on the campaign, current donors and making a donation can be found at sistersfolkfestival.org/capital-campaign-2.

For questions, contact info@sistersfolkfestival.org or call 541-549-4979.

sistersfolkfestival.org