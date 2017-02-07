Small Business Development Center Full Speed Ahead in 2017

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) sees a robust outlook for 2017 as the economy continues to expand and grow, adding jobs and increasing overall revenue for local businesses. This reflects not only a strong national outlook, but the continued in-migration of new businesses and residents hoping to take advantage of all the amenities Central Oregon has to offer.

The Central Oregon SBDC is one of nineteen centers throughout the state that work with a diverse range of businesses from start-up to larger traded sector companies offering many training programs and one-to-one advising. In the past year the local center has worked with 335 businesses that have created 74 jobs and added over $4.4 million in capital investment. In addition, the businesses working with the SBDC showed increased sales of over $6.7 million for the period.

As the economy continues to expand, there will be pressure on businesses to hire employees, which will be a challenge to a limited Central Oregon labor market. While population numbers continue to grow regionally, there are not enough workers to meet the demand of the local labor market. This will put upward pressure on wages and encourage businesses to become strategic in not only hiring, but also retaining their employees.

“We are seeing firsthand the positive growth of our local businesses, but with that growth will come challenges,” said Steve Curley, director of the center at COCC. “Businesses will need to find qualified employees to accommodate their expansion, and it is difficult to find them. In addition, hiring talent from outside the area has the added challenge of finding housing that will meet their needs. The good news is that these issues have been identified, and community and economic development agencies are seeking solutions.”

The SBDC is available to help businesses take advantage of growth opportunities through resources that will help them right where they are as well as create a plan to get to the next level. Nine staff advisors are available to meet with businesses by appointment throughout the tri-county region from Madras to La Pine and Sisters to Prineville.

The SBDC at Central Oregon Community College is focused on helping build Oregon’s best businesses. They offer no-cost one-to-one business advising, business planning, educational workshops, market research and assistance in accessing capital for businesses. The goal of the SBDC is to have a positive impact on the growth and sustainability of Central Oregon economy.

For more information on available services, contact the SBDC at 541-383-7290 or go to www.cocc.edu/sbdc.

Steve Curley

Director

Central Oregon Community College

Small Business Development Center

541-318-3766