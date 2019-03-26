How Software Outsourcing Can Help Your HR Department

Outsourcing has long had a bad name among many American workers, and HR departments in particular. However, the increasing demand for experienced tech workers, combined with the industry’s incredibly low unemployment rate and candidate-driven market, has changed the way that most forward-thinking HR professionals view software outsourcing services. Formerly thought of as competitors, these services are now viewed as integral parts of modern business, allowing executives to access the right talent for their needs, regardless of the developer’s geographic location. Read on to learn exactly how these outsourced development services are helping HR departments meet their hiring goals

Access Top Talent

The most important benefit that HR professionals derive from working with software outsourcing companies is the ability to access the best employees in any field, regardless of their location. The unemployment rate for the United States technology industry is just under 1.9%, meaning that there are few applicants for each job opening and candidates often have several offers to choose from. This places an unenviable burden on the HR professionals who are expected to hire talented software engineers regardless of the hiring environment.

Outsourcing development services allows companies to avoid the American tech talent crisis by expanding their candidate search for experienced programmers outside of the United States. Countries in Latin America and the rest of the world are graduating qualified software developers at a rapid pace, providing a surplus of much-needed engineers for American companies. These programmers have the same experience level as their American counterparts and are fluent in English, making them an excellent resource for small and large firms alike.

Meet Hiring Deadlines

One of the most frustrating responsibilities that HR departments must manage in a candidate-driven market is fulfilling the development team’s hiring needs during a time where experienced software engineers are in short supply. The low unemployment rate in the technology industry, combined with a more time-consuming hiring process across all industries, means that it takes over a month and a half to fill most programming positions–and the time to hire is expected to continue to increase in the future.

Software outsourcing services help HR executives overcome this challenge by placing experienced software developers onto a project almost immediately. Because the best software outsourcing partners work with a wide range of companies and always have interesting work available, they are able to maintain relationships with the most in-demand engineers–enabling them to staff a project with the right developers on-cue.

Maintain Staff Flexibility

Executives who are involved in software development projects tend to focus on the overall strategy and end-product to the exclusion of all else–a great asset for project managers. However, it is important that they also remained focused on the future, including how their company will look once the software is brought to market. Hiring a large, experienced in-house development team can seem like a smart idea in the early stages, but forward-thinking managers must also think about what size staff is necessary for the long-term.

In order to avoid hiring a bloated and cumbersome in-house development team, many HR managers have begun working with software outsourcing services to hire the best staff on an as-needed basis, ensuring that their company is lean and ready to launch their next project at a moment’s notice. By avoiding a long-term commitment to expensive software engineers, these leaders ensure that their budget remains modest and that they have the resources to rapidly scale their business in order to respond to market demands.