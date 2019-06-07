How to Solve Problems with Your Web Design

Your website is one of the first impressions that people will have of your business and your professionalism. In fact, poor website design or confusing navigation can reduce the conversion rates of your website and can lead to a loss in custom. However, there are some simple solutions when it comes to improving your website design and ensuring that you are able to entice customers to your website.

Software Errors

On your end of the design, broken computers or software errors can leave you unable to create and design your website, as well as meaning that you are unable to run your business as a whole. Not only this, but design software errors can mean that your website design suffers and you will be unable to start up your online business. To sort out problems with your computer systems and software errors that may be troubling you, you should consider investing in IT support services who can support your small business 24 hours a day and solve any problems as they arise, reducing any limitations to your business.

Website Loading Times

Website loading times are also an extensive problem when it comes to website design and can help to put customers off using your website. The average person stays on a website for 15 seconds before closing the tab if it does not load on time, and therefore, it is crucial that you make sure that your site loads quickly. There are many DIY ways in which you can reduce loading times, such as scaling down large graphics and bulky content, ensuring that your website is mobile-friendly, and following online guides that can help you to establish how to speed up your website’s loading time.

SEO Campaigns

SEO can be a huge problem to your website as this can affect the number of people that see and interact with your site and that are available to convert into sales for your business. However, if your SEO campaigns are a success, this can lead to more people finding your website through your ranking on search engines such as Google, as well as allowing more people in your local area to find your business when they need it through the advantages of local SEO. To improve your SEO campaigns, you should contact a digital marketing agency or look at online resources who can help you to establish the best ways in which you can improve your SEO and other aspects of your online presence.

Lack of Interaction and Up-to-Date Content

If you are failing to interact with your audience, there are many ways in which you can improve this. For instance, you can ensure that you engage visitors to your website by installing add-ons such as chatbots which can help to answer your visitor’s questions almost instantly and can save you time in answering comments and emails. Not only this but to make sure that your content is updated regularly, you should start a blog, as this will enable you to add content to your website frequently, which can also help to improve your Google ranking.