Special Statewide Election Set for January 23, 2018

The next election in Deschutes County is a special statewide election to vote on Measure 101. This single measure, statewide election will be held on Tuesday, January 23. Each of Deschutes County’s more than 130,000 eligible voters will receive a ballot the first week of 2018. State Voters’ Pamphlets will be delivered to residential addresses before December 30.

The Deschutes County Clerk’s Office reminds voters that Tuesday, Jan. 2 is the voter registration deadline for the January 23 Special Election. Oregon Voters can register online at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote or fill out a paper Oregon Voter Registration Card at the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office, public library, Oregon DMV or post office. An Oregon DMV license or identification number is required to register.

Now is a great time for voters to ensure that their addresses are up-to-date their voter registration records. Voters can verify or update their registration information online at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote.

Voters who will be away from home on Election Day should request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their temporary address. Voters should call the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office at 541-388-6547 for assistance in requesting an absentee ballot as soon as possible.

The Deschutes County Clerk’s office will conduct the public certification test of Deschutes County’s vote counting system on Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 a.m. The test, which is conducted before each election, will be held at the Clerk’s Office, 1300 NW Wall Street, Suite 202 in Bend.