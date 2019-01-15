A Spirited Happy Hour with Spirited Nonprofit

(Photo | Pexels)

Central Oregon’s spirited nonprofit, NeighborImpact, is inviting community members 21 years of age and older to enjoy some spirits with them.

Join NeighborImpact on January 23 from 5-7pm at Velvet Bend for another Spirited Happy Hour event. This event is designed to thank the potters who created unique bowls for Empty Bowls, their annual signature event to relieve hunger. Spirited Happy Hour is the third in their series of casual events that encourages folks to gather at a fun venue and learn about their organization.

Tickets are $10, can be purchased online or at the door and include appetizers, Worthy Brewing beer tastings and one signature Blue Velvet drink. No host bar available for additional food and drinks. Must be 21+ to attend. Tickets limited to 100.

neighborimpact.org