St. Charles Awards More than $50K in Suicide Prevention Grants

St. Charles Health System has awarded more than $50,000 in Your Life Matters Suicide Prevention grants to organizations that work to normalize mental health and build resiliency through education, prevention and intervention.

Priority was given to organizations that focus on middle-age men, veterans, seniors and marginalized communities and whose funding priority was either suicide prevention or providing protective factors by creating meaningful connections or building healthy behaviors.

This year’s recipients include:

-Human Dignity Coalition, for LGBTQ suicide prevention

-United Way of Deschutes County, for TRACEs (Trauma, Resilience and Adverse Childhood Experiences) partnership

-Council on Aging of Central Oregon, for congregate dining

-Redmond Area Park and Recreation District, for Hero Pass

-Central Oregon Medical Society, for Central Oregon Medical Society Healthcare Professional Wellness Program

-Big Brothers Big Sisters, for LGBTQ specialty mentoring

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and the eighth leading cause of death in Oregon, according to the Centers for Disease Control. To help combat this preventable public health tragedy, St. Charles’ sole community benefit focus for the 2017-2019 funding cycle is suicide prevention.

Suicide prevention was identified as a priority based on the 2017-2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, which brought together population health data, input from community members, community survey results and analysis of available community resources to address health needs.

