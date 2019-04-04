St. Charles Bend Launches Informative New Series: Walk with a Midwife

Curious about midwifery? You’re invited you to take a leisurely stroll along the Deschutes River with a St. Charles Bend midwife. While you get your daily dose of exercise and vitamin D, she’ll explain what makes midwifery services unique and how low-intervention births can be accomplished in a hospital setting.

Starting April 11, St. Charles’ informative new series, Walk with a Midwife, will take place the second Thursday of every month—rain or shine—from 12:15 to 12:45pm at Farewell Bend Park in Bend.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, a snack and lots of good questions.

stcharleshealthcare.org