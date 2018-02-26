How to Stay Healthy and Sharp When Running a Business

Running your own business can quickly take its toll on your health, both mentally and physically. If all your energy is being exhausted when running your company, you are putting yourself at a higher risk of illness and increasing your chance of burning out. For business owners, looking after number one is just as important to a healthy company as good marketing strategies and strong customer engagement. Here are some easy health strategies that you can fit around your busy life as an entrepreneur.

#1. Take Health Supplements:

As long as you are taking steps to eat a healthy and balanced diet, nutritional supplements can be a good way to ensure that you’re getting all the right nutrients that you need. Probiotic supplements are a good choice for improving the health of your gut and encouraging healthy digestion, whilst you may also want to consider taking multivitamins, iron, and zinc supplements for optimal health. If you are currently taking any medications, be sure to check with your doctor before introducing any supplements to your diet.

#2. Drink More Water:

As an entrepreneur, it can be so easy to get so caught up with work that you forget to drink or eat anything for hours. But, whilst you may get the work done, it comes at the price of dehydration and a loss of energy. At the very least, you should aim to keep a bottle of water at your desk at all times; this way you can ensure that you’re staying hydrated, even if you have a massive project to work on. Drinking water whilst you work can also make a massive difference to your energy levels and keep you going for longer.

#3. Schedule in Exercise:

If you are an entrepreneur that works from home, making time for exercise can be tricky. Since you don’t commute to an office, you can’t get your daily activity in by cycling or walking to work. So, set apart time to exercise during the day that works for you. There are several great ways to exercise at home – you could invest in a cross trainer or treadmill, follow workout DVDs, or use household items for strength workouts all from your living room.

#4. Get a Good Night’s Sleep:

If you’re trying hard to eat better, drink more water and exercise more, the last thing that you want is for your hard work to be hindered by bad sleeping habits. Staying up with five cups of coffee and working into the early hours can be tempting when you have a lot of work to do, however, it can wreak havoc with your health and leave you depleted of energy and feeling down. Instead, try to give yourself at least an hour to wind down before bed and sleep as early as possible – ideally, you should get around 6-8 hours of sleep per night. If you’re not sure what your body needs, a sleep tracking app can help you.

