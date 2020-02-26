Staying on top of the Social Media game and what you need to know. Here’s our fast 9 tips

Social media allows businesses to connect with customers while shaping their perceptions of products and services. Looked at another way, however, social media can be a risk. Instead of the power of advertising and marketing being in the hands of the business, it’s now shifted into the hands of the consumer.

This twist of control in the outcome can present its challenges, so may be better handled by professionals in social media management services , to ensure your journey into the unknown has strong guidance and expertise.

Use a social media content planner

To help you feel organised and prepared for the month ahead, use a social media content calendar to assist in planning out your content, it can be as simple as an excel spreadsheet or word document through to more sophisticated tools. You should also structure it in content pillars that can help break down your posts coverage across the month.

Keep your bio updated

Your bio is prime real estate and should be optimised to help people understand what it is you do immediately when they come across your account. Its good practise to update with relevant changes to your business or key messages or links you want to highlight.

Use your calendar holidays for content inspo

Make a list of all the holidays and events on your social media planner/calendar and try to customise content around them if its relevant and applicable to your brand. Content will timely and relevant to the eyeballs scrolling through their feeds.

Have a consistent brand theme

It is important to have a strategy around the purpose of your social page. Are you about: Inspiration? Advice? Information? Be clear on what you want your visitors to get out of your posts and content. Create a story for your brand that entices people. This will help you every time you sit down to plan your content.

Staff generated content + CTAS

Followers want to know more about the people behind the brand/service/product. Giving followers backstage access to see how it all works gives them a sense of exclusivity. And don’t forget the inclusion of CTAs to encourage engagement – double tap, tag a friend, ask a question.

Test and learn with hashtags, tagging and locations

Hashtags are a great way for new followers and prospect customers to find you. Research relevant hashtags that are most likely to be searched. Target your hashtags to be relevant, keep it local, use your city in your locations and tag locations/accounts if you are out and about. Just remember, people don’t search hashtags looking for products/services to buy, they search looking for inspiration.

Test and learn on time of day publishing

With the ever-changing social algorithms, it’s easy to get lost in followers feeds and possibly see a drop in engagement. By using your social media platform to see what time of day your average follower is online, can be a great way to test and try out different days and time to schedule your posts. You might see a pattern in your engagement.

Try out video content

With the rise of stories and IGTV, videos are a great way to speak to your audience on detailed areas of information on your services/advice/products/offers. You can also stretch out the longevity of video content by repurposing snippets of the video content across platforms.

Use your platform insights

Social Media platforms offer great insight tools and help you see which content is doing well, what competitors are doing – and much more.

Social media marketing services are the perfect friend with benefits!

Social media is a living form that changes constantly. New platforms, latest updates, features and functionalities are not easy to keep up with. Your expertise is generally your products/services and keeping abreast of business in that sector. Engaging in trusted Social Media Management Services for your social media, makes perfect business sense. You will benefit from the results without the daily/weekly/monthly input required to gain maximum results allowing you to remain focused where it counts.