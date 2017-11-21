Students Give Back with Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Neighbor Impact and Food Drive for Bend Community Center

(Photo courtesy of Cascades Academy)

Cascades Academy students are supporting Hunger Prevention Month with a host of activities this week, including a food drive and a luncheon to support Empty Bowls. The food collected will be donated to the Bend Community Center, and the proceeds from the Empty Bowls Luncheon will go to Neighbor Impact.

Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to raise both money and awareness in the fight to end hunger. The premise is simple: students create painted hand-crafted bowls and on Friday for lunch community members will come together to enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread. The idea behind the Empty Bowls movement is that it serves as a reminder of all of the empty bowls in the world.

Cascades Academy high school students made the soups for the luncheon from scratch with donated ingredients from Sysco and Pizza Mondo, and the middle school students will serve the lunch. We extend a huge thank you to all of our other sponsors: Table Tops Event Rentals, Mission Linen Supply, Trader Joe’s, Earth Fire Art, The Sparrow Bakery, Cascade Catering Company, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for their support of the event.

“We are humbled to be part of this international movement to bring awareness to hunger, and we know how important it is that our students have these experiences of giving back to important causes in our community and to take a moment to be grateful for all that we have,” said Julie Amberg, Head of School.