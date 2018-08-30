Summit Bank offers TSA Pre✓® Enrollment Pop-Up Event at Central Oregon Office September 24 & 25

Summit Bank (Nasdaq: SBKO), is pleased to offer a pop-up TSA Pre✓® enrollment pop-up event onsite at its Central Oregon Office location at 560 SW Columbia Street on September 24-25 from 9am-5pm. Reservations are required.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience. TSA Pre✓® travelers do not have to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.

Gary O’Connell, Central Oregon Market President of Summit Bank explained, “We are pleased to offer this pop up event to our current clients, business professionals, and community members. We continually seek solutions that help businesses run more efficiently, and using time wisely is no exception. Simplifying airport check-ins and screenings makes traveling easier and allows business owners and community members more time to focus on what’s important…running their businesses”.

The TSA Pre✓® application program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to directly apply for TSA Pre✓®. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” (which needs to be added to a travelers airline profile and reservations) and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre✓® lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on the 50 carriers that currently participate in TSA Pre✓® including: Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, OneJet, Southwest Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, United Airlines, Virgin America, Seaborne, WestJet, Aeromexico, Lufthansa, Cape Air, Ethihad Airways, Spirit and Frontier.

To participate in this local enrollment event, follow these steps to pre-enroll:

⦁ Go to: www.identogo/com/precheck to access the application page

⦁ Click “Start Application Now”, then click “Apply Now”

⦁ Fill out Steps 1-4

⦁ On Step 4, Create an Appointment using your location in Zipcode/city/airport code, and click “Next”

⦁ Choose location “Pop-Up: Summit Bank” and click “Next”

⦁ Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time, no reminders will be sent out- choose walk-in option for day of enrollment)

IMPORTANT! To complete the application process, you will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID! You will finish the process onsite by providing your fingerprints for a background check.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Enroll now in TSA Pre✓® and become part of an expedited security screening program that helps take the stress out of travel.

For more information, please contact Jill Cummings, AVP and Market Development Officer, at 541-317-8019.

With offices in Central Oregon and Eugene, Summit Bank is a community bank that specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. Summit is the number one community bank lender in Oregon for SBA Financing. Summit Bank is designated for the second year in a row as a 100 Best Company to Work for in Oregon, according to Oregon Business Magazine.