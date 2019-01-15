Summit Medical Group Oregon adds Bend Urology Associates  

(Photo | Pexels)

Continuing its integration of high-quality medical groups and physicians, Summit Medical Group Oregon (SMGOR) announced that the providers formerly practicing under Bend Urology Associates, a specialty urological care clinic offering treatment of urinary tract disorders to the Central and Eastern Oregon communities for over 50 years, have joined SMGOR. Summit Medical Group Oregon — Bend Urology Associates brings four board-certified urologists and two highly-trained physician assistants to SMGOR, which includes Summit Medical Group Oregon — Bend Memorial Clinic, a physician-owned multi-specialty group in Central Oregon. SMGOR patients now have access to urology services at two main locations: 2090 NE Wyatt Court, Suite 101 in Bend and 1245 NW Fourth Street in Redmond.

The following SMGOR — Bend Urology Associates physician specialists treat disorders of the female and male urinary tract (bladder, kidney, ureter and urethra), as well as those issues related to the male reproductive system: Brian T. O’Hollaren, MD; Nora V. Takla, MD; Meredith R. Baker, MD and Matt S. Ashley, MD. Physician Assistants include Alyssa Argabright and Jessica Dinsdale.

“The integration of Bend Urology Associates as part of the Summit Medical Group Oregon family is a natural evolution of the working relationship between Bend Urology Associates and Bend Memorial Clinic that has existed for over a decade,” said Russell Massine, MD, chief governance officer of SMGOR.

“We are extremely pleased to bring Urology services under our model of highly-coordinated care, which is the hallmark of SMGOR. The addition of Bend Urology Associates advances our mission to deliver high-quality, value-based patient-centered care to Central Oregon,” added Justin A. Sivill, executive director and regional chief operating officer, Summit Health Management (SHM). SHM provides comprehensive management services to SMGOR.

“Joining Summit Medical Group Oregon allows physicians and providers more time to focus on patient care and will give us access to additional resources and infrastructure support not easily available to a small group practice,” said Nora Takla, MD, a managing partner of Bend Urology Associates. “Bend Urology has served Central Oregon for over 50 years, and we are excited by the new strength and vitality of our medical group now known as Summit Medical Group Oregon.”

