Summit Medical Group Oregon Partners with The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care to Offer Enhanced Patient Care at Mount Bachelor Urgent Care Clinic

Summit Medical Group Oregon (SMGOR) and The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care (The Center) announces a new partnership to offer coordinated orthopedic care at Mt. Bachelor SMGOR Urgent Care Clinic, located on the ground floor of the Ski Patrol building next to West Village Lodge at the base of the mountain. The clinic will be operated with support from The Center for the 2019-2020 ski season. A cross-system trained scheduler can schedule same-day and follow-up appointments or consults for patients with orthopedic specialists. The Center will have an on-call provider, and access to all imaging done at Mt. Bachelor SMGOR Urgent Care Clinic.

“Recognizing that many of the injuries at Mt. Bachelor are orthopedic in nature, we want to heighten our ability to deliver high-quality urgent and specialty care when patients need it,” said Justin Sivill, chief operating officer, Summit Medical Group Oregon.

SMGOR has operated the Mt. Bachelor Urgent Care location since 2012. The clinic has digital x-ray capabilities and comprehensive coordinated care staffed with an SMGOR physician, physician assistant and nurse practitioner, as well as an x-ray technician and a cross-trained patient scheduler.

The clinic staff works hand-in-hand with Mt. Bachelor’s ski patrol team to ensure timely care to injuries of skiers and snowboarders of all ages. “We’re excited to work more closely with The Center to offer even better, more streamlined urgent care for our patients on the mountain,” said Scott Fleck, PA-C, SMGOR Urgent Care Department Chair. “We will now be able to assist readily for those in need of orthopedic care.”

The Mt. Bachelor Urgent Care Clinic operates similarly to SMGOR’s other Urgent Care locations, offering treatment of minor illnesses and injuries such as cuts, sprains and fractures. The clinic will open on Friday, December 13, and will be open every weekend Friday through Sunday from 10am to 4pm and weekdays during the weeks of Christmas, New Year’s, Presidents’ Day and Spring Break, March 23-27.

“Supporting the Summit Medical Group Oregon urgent care providers at Mt. Bachelor will enhance the services available to our community and allow for added convenience for patients requiring orthopedic same-day or follow-up care,” said Christy McLeod, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Operating Officer at The Center.

