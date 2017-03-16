Sunriver Owners Association to Host Open House, Job Fair

With a need to hire more than 100 summer seasonal staff, the Sunriver Owners Association (SROA) Recreation Department is hosting an employment open house for first-time job seekers as well as a Sunriver, Oregon job fair open to anyone.

The open house will be held Tuesday, March 21 at 6pm at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC) at 57250 Overlook Road in Sunriver. SROA, and other Sunriver-area businesses, are also hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 29 from 9 to 11am at SHARC.

Geared toward teens looking to land their first summer job, the open house will include a panel-style discussion with managers, supervisors and current employees at SHARC. There will be question and answer time, as well as a facility tour. Positions available include tennis hut attendants, lifeguards, guest services and more.

Teens, as well as their parents or guardians, are encouraged to attend as a summer job is a commitment for everyone involved.

Students/teens will learn

-How to create a resume without prior work experience

-How to fill out an application and what information is needed

-How to dress to attend a job fair and an interview

-How to prepare for an interview

Parents/guardians will learn

-The importance of the commitment their son/daughter is making to an employer

-The importance of advance planning for family obligations and trips prior to your son or daughter accepting a position

-The importance of allowing son/daughter to pursue job seeking and interviewing on their own

-The importance of allowing teens to handle their own work related items, including scheduling, being on time, addressing issues if they arise, etc.

“The intent of this open house is to provide tips on how to create a resume without prior job experience, what information is needed to complete a job application and how to dress and prepare for an interview,” said Shawn Cannon, SROA Recreation Director. “We have also come to recognize that when we are hiring a teen, we are also committing to a partnership with mom and/or dad or other guardian. We rely on them to get these ‘new’ employees to and from work on time and hold them accountable to fulfilling the commitment they have made to their summer job.”

For more information, call 541-585-5000.