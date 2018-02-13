Surf Thru Express Car Wash Opens in Bend

Company offers free car washes so customers can experience the Surf Thru difference.

Surf Thru Express Car Wash announces the opening of their newest location at 62020 NE 27th Street. This is Surf Thru Express Car Wash’s first location in Oregon, with 15 total locations throughout California, Nevada and Arizona.

As part of the grand opening, Surf Thru Express Car Wash is offering free car washes when customers join their mobile coupon club for future specials, as well as discounts on memberships.

Surf Thru Express Car Wash is a WaterSavers car wash facility and an industry leader in recycling and reclaiming water. The average car wash at Surf Thru Express uses less water per wash than a typical home washing machine. In addition, Surf Thru Express uses technology to filter out all of the brake dust, oils and dirt that rinses off of each car and properly disposes of the muck. When washing a car at home, those chemicals and toxins are frequently washed down the storm drain, polluting our rivers, lakes and oceans.

“Improving Bend’s water conservation efforts and reducing their environmental impact is part of our business model,” said co-owner Todd Gall. “In fact, most of our locations, including our Bend location, are solar powered.”

In addition to being eco-friendly, Surf Thru Express Car Wash uses only top of the line products. The car wash features include purified water, high quality soft cloth applicators and equipment, Armor All Professional Extreme Shine Wax and Rain-X complete surface protectant, which forms a chemical bond to the car’s paint offering an additional layer of paint protection and shine.

