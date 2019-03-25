How to Surpass the Local Search World of Google?

An internet search will lead you to particular results as per your location. Keep it in mind that your position in local search results is essential for the success of your business. With these results, you can find out if your customers can review your services.

You may consider typing your business name in Google, such as find a designer. Keep it in mind that this method is wrong because Google may customize the results for you considering that you have a connection to your company. If you want to check whether you appear in the local search results, you will need a VPN service. To check your position in local searches, you have to use reputable service, such as ExpressVPN or PureVPN.

Local Search World

For your success, you have to learn the ways to survive the significant changes in Google for local search. Here are some ideas to escape the current local search world of Google:

Optimize Knowledge Graph of Business

The knowledge graph becomes the latest information source for SEO. With pre-indexing requirements for the algorithm of Google, this graph is becoming essential. With GMB (Google My Business) owners can add rich content than primary listing and photos. Here are some updates.

Google Posts: With these posts, businesses can share dynamic content, such as phone number, address, and name. You can share seasonal content, make announcements and organize events. Feel free to use video, photos or text.

Google Messaging: Unlike posts and Q&A, messages can give a personal touch to your business. Customers will send direct messages to your business, and you can answer them.

Bookings: For Google bookings, you will need supported, scheduling partners. They should provide reservations and appointments through a GMB account.

Pay Attention to Proximity

The increasing popularity of mobile search forces Google to consider the physical location of the mobile searcher. It means local search results may depend on the physical place of business at the time of a search.

Previously, if a business didn’t have a physical location in a large city, this business will face significant disadvantages. It was tough to rank a company for “business category and the large city.” Nowadays, things are different because you can get favorable results even with your physical location in the conurbations.

GMB Categories

With Google my business for listing, you have to select a particular category to suit your business. If your competitor is outranking you, it is essential to find their category and choose a similar category, if possible. You have to look at different online activities to increase your organic ranking.

Avoid selection of excessive categories because it can increase the confusion of Google. Try to keep the precise categories and delete less-specific ones. GMB listings can increase the chances of success. You are advised to check on your listings regularly to keep them updated. The new feature requires frequent updates.

Test Local Search Results

You may find everything good from inside, but it is essential to step outside to see the display of window from sidewalks. A business owner should view a local business from the perspective of customers. Sometimes, the results of GMB may not match your expectations. Even famous brands find local maps and misinformation in their search results. To avoid this situation, it is essential to test your local search results. You may find the following wrong information:

Misidentification of property name or location

Map pin in a wrong place

Incorrect information of knowledge graph

Missing budge on maps False street names on maps that affect the directions of property

Once you notice a problem, it is essential to fix it immediately. You may lose some potential customers because of wrong information. If you have an old website, update it frequently and restructure your web content. To attract potential customers, it is essential to share updated information with your customers. Feel free to use Google tools for your assistance.