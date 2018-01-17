Surprisingly Simple Tips to Optimize Your Office Space

Whether you work from home or in an office surrounded by colleagues, you’ll undoubtedly have preferences about how you function best and what environment suits your work style. Finding the space that makes it easier for you to be more productive is extremely important, yet often overlooked. Some people enjoy a peaceful and quiet office, while others thrive on the bustle of a hectic office. Here are some useful tips you can use to optimize your office space and make a massive change to your productivity.

1) Get Organized

It may not sound like the most fun way to get started, but getting yourself organized will set everything else in motion. Reflect on how you work best and narrow down the specific ways in which you can bring about these changes.

For example, some people cannot be productive with any form of sound happening around them, so the use of headphones and white noise help to shroud these audible distractions. Other people find it impossible to get anything done when they are surrounded by mess. Tidying can become a form of procrastination that delays your work, so starting off with a clean, tidy space will help you stay productive.

Why not get rid of your out of date paperwork or rearrange your smaller possessions; you could even keep your work suits business-ready and neat by making use of a closet organizer. Even if you don’t mind the mess or perhaps make excuses as to how you find it beneficial, a tidy office will always help you stay productive.

2) See the Light

Research suggests that natural lighting – particularly when spending long periods of time indoors – significantly contributes to productivity. Windows are, of course, the best way of getting sunlight into your office, however, for those who work at night or in a room with few or small windows, there are some clever solutions. Since poor lighting can affect mood and behavior, electric sun lamps can recreate the sensation of ambient sunlight to improve overall productivity. Move your desk so that its position related to the lighting is best for you. Does the sun glare on your computer screen? Do you feel isolated in a dark corner? Move around until you find a spot that makes the best use of light.

3) Make It Comfortable

Although this might seem counterintuitive at first, being comfortable while working is a great way to get the most out of your office. When working hard on a tiring project, give yourself the reward of a ten-minute break to socialize or eat. You will learn to push forward when working to reach these rewards each time, maintaining a strict schedule with yourself. Get rid of useless distractions and replace them with items that will increase your productivity, such as relevant books, music, or even decorations. Avoid browsing the internet as this can often eat up your time. Being comfortable physically allows you to push yourself mentally.