Sustainability Students Envision Future Campus in PhotoVoice Exhibit

Students at Oregon State University – Cascades will unveil a gallery of nearly 30 photos that envision how they imagine natural spaces on the university’s expanding campus. The photos, part of a PhotoVoice class project, will be on display at a public reception from 12:30pm to 2pm on November 30 in the Dining/Academic building’s second floor main hallway.

The photos will remain on display for public viewing through December 8.

PhotoVoice is an international initiative that uses participatory photography projects to create positive change. According to PhotoVoice scholars, the use of photography allows perspectives to cross cultural and linguistic barriers, and allows the flexibility to be adapted for all abilities.

The OSU-Cascades PhotoVoice project was led by Ryan Reese, an assistant professor and lead of the graduate counseling program. Reese’s research integrates mental health and the natural environment. Reese incorporated the PhotoVoice project into an undergraduate sustainability course taught by Matt Shinderman, a senior instructor in the natural resources program.

Shinderman is also the director of the Human Ecosystem Resilincy and Sustainability Lab at OSU-Cascades and the lead of the undergraduate dual degree program in sustainability.

This fall many of the 90 students in the sustainability course walked the campus properties — including the former pumice mine and former landfill properties — with cameras, documenting their current landscapes and imagining the future potential of those areas. Faculty and students hope that the photographs and associated photo captions encourage dialogue that can advance themes as the expanded campus develops.

The student photographers, Shinderman and Reese will be on hand at the reception to share their experiences, as well as their visions for the future campus.

The exhibit is open to the public daily from 9am to 8pm. For information contact 541-322-3100.

