Tail-Wagging Fun Events Support Animals

(Photo courtesy of Downtown Bend)

Tricycle and Weiner Dog Races Saturday, September 16

The 13th annual Weiner Dog Race is paws-down, the most fun and hilarious race in Central Oregon! The Weiner Dog Race is on Saturday, September 16th, and is a part of the Downtown Bend Oktoberfest. Enter your Dachshund and help the homeless animals cared for by the Humane Society of Central Oregon. $10 entry fee.

⦁ Downtown Bend, on Irving Avenue at Oregon Ave

⦁ The Races begin at 4pm

⦁ Day of Registration and Parade begins at 3pm

⦁ Race Information and Registration Form at ⦁ www.bendoktoberfest.com

Tricycle Race

Calling all adults willing to hop on a tiny trike and ride to benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Gather friends and go pedal-to-pedal against a friend or foe. Be sure to catch the fun race heats on Saturday, September 16th.

⦁ Tricycle Race begins at 1:30pm

⦁ Registration starts at 12:30pm

⦁ Must be 18 years and older to compete

⦁ Limited to the first 32 competitors

⦁ Downtown Bend, on Irving Avenue at Oregon Ave

⦁ The $10 registration fee helps animals in need