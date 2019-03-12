Taste the Madness

Bend residents Ken Richardson and Matt Williams opened the market’s first Teriyaki Madness at 2680 NE Highway 20 on Sunday, March 10. Having grown up in Seattle where teriyaki was born, Richardson knew he had to bring his favorite food back to his community.

Teriyaki Madness, an Asian-inspired fastcasual concept, serves made-to-order teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces and marinated and grilled meats. The menu off ers hearty portions at a reasonable price, and is committed to providing customers with a oneof- a-kind meal in an atmosphere that’s as fun as its food is delicious. Founded in 2003 in Las Vegas, the Madness is spreading rapidly with 45 units open, and poised to double in size in 2019. For the past three years, from 2017 through 2019, Teriyaki Madness ranked on the Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list and was recently awarded as one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers.