Tech Trek Camp Empowers Girls in STEM Fields

The AAUW/OSU Tech Trek Camp, held on OSU — Cascades Campus July 23-29, emphasized showing young women the joys of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM fields) and the value in pursuing STEM in their life-long careers.

The 36 eighth-grade girls from Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes Counties were recommended by math and science teachers, interviewed by members of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Committee.

Their camp work included cyber security and engineering core workshops, additional STEM related workshops and field trips to STEM local businesses and venues, and lots of fun activities. The girls visited one-on-one with local professional women in the STEM fields. Companies included Bend Research and Capsugel.

Numerous comments were heard from the girls throughout the day: “The women were so open about their careers. The chemistry labs were so cool. I liked it all. It was fun to meet the women in STEM. There were more inspiring women than I thought. Learning about all the STEM jobs was really exciting. You can find inspiration anywhere!”

Linda Gardner of the AAIW, Bend Branch said after the event, “Professional women all said I haven’t had so much fun in ages. The girls were so engaged!

“We visited the Water Treatment Plant and the Waste Water Treatment plant along with both Bend and Tumalo labs of Bend Research. Monday we went to St. Charles to learn about all the potential healthcare careers as well as what St. Charles is doing to prepare for the overpopulation of the eclipse.

“Tuesday we went to the Lava Beds at Lava Lands with a geologist. Wednesday we had all sorts of workshops in the OSU buildings. And on Thursday we visited the Forest Service in Prineville and viewed the film, Hidden Figures. Each day the girls were in workshops on cyber security or engineering.”

(AAUW and OSU — Cascades and its partners plan to offer the camp to twice as many young women in 2018.The Central Oregon Tech Trek is result of a partnership between AAUW of Oregon, AAUW Bend Branch, OSU-Cascades AAUW, Central Oregon STEM Hub, OSU-Open Campus and Better Together.

To help make the camp successful grants had been received from Pacific Power Foundation for $1,200, American Family Insurance Foundation $8,500, Bruce J. Heim Foundation $1,500, St. Charles Medical Center $1,000 and Dent Instruments, Inc. for $1,000.

Additional funding has been previously received from the the Oregon Community Foundation, the Roundhouse Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Prineville, Greater Bend Rotary Club, Soroptimist International both of Bend and Prineville, Bend Research Women, St. Charles Foundation, The Deschutes Brewery, The Newberry Eagle, Bend MLS Realtors and Affiliates, AAUW members, AAUW National and their sponsors including Symantec, Verizon, and Lockheed Martin.

The American Association of University Women empowers women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States. Since AAUW’s founding in 1881, members have examined and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day — educational, social, economic and political.

Local individuals and organizations interested in supporting the camp can make a donation at http://techtrek-centralor.aauw.net/.