Technology Association of Oregon Announces 2019 Oregon Technology Awards Finalists

The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) announced the finalists for the 2019 Oregon Technology Awards, an annual program celebrating excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry.
The winners will be revealed at the Oregon Technology Awards ceremony on April 17 at the Oregon Convention Center. The 35th annual Oregon Technology Awards will recognize companies for Technology Company of the Year (based on five different size categories) as well as Influential Technology Company Not Headquartered in Oregon, Most Disruptive Technology and the People’s Choice Award.
“Each of these finalists have significantly contributed to our thriving technology community,” said Skip Newberry, president and CEO at TAO. “We’re really looking forward to April and the Oregon Technology Awards where we’ll get to celebrate all of these companies and their recent successes.”
The finalists were selected from a range of industries within the various award categories. TAO is proud to announce the 2019 Oregon Technology Award finalists, as follows:
Technology Company of the Year, Pre-Revenue
Technology Company of the Year Emerging
Technology Company of the Year Rising Star
Technology Company of the Year Growth
Technology Company of the Year, Enterprise
Most Disruptive Technology
Influential Technology Company Not Headquartered in Oregon
Simplexity Product Development
People’s Choice Award
Heidi Larwick, Connected Lane County
Kristina Payne, Lane Workforce Partnership
Plug into Portland // Free Geek
The 2019 Oregon Technology Awards is presented by JLL and Regence. TAO anticipates more than 600 attendees at the April 17 event, including entrepreneurs and tech professionals from across the region and around the world. Tickets can be purchased here. To learn more, visit the Oregon Technology Awards webpage.