Technology Association of Oregon Announces 35th Oregon Technology Awards

The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) today announced details of the 35th Oregon Technology Awards, including the keynote speaker and award categories now open for submissions. The event will take place April 17, 2019.

Kelsey Hightower, staff developer advocate for the Google Cloud Platform, will present the keynote speech at the awards ceremony. With a varied background in technology, Hightower is a strong advocate for open source and is passionate about creating simple, effective products. He is a nationally-known cloud supporter and proponent of the Oregon tech community and the broader tech industry. During his speech, Hightower will offer insight into the drivers of technological advancement with a focus on cloud technology. He’ll share observations about the evolution of the Oregon technology community and how it can better position itself to lead the drive change and innovation.

Skip Newberry, TAO president and CEO, said Hightower was chosen due to his expertise and leadership throughout the industry.

“Kelsey’s passion for open source advocacy and forward-thinking insights on cloud technology will provide valuable takeaways for attendees about how the Oregon technology community can continue to lead innovation,” he added.

The Oregon Technology Awards celebrate excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry and honor outstanding individuals with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement, Sam Blackman and Tech Champion awards. Eleven other awards will recognize the accomplishments of individuals and companies including leadership and commitment to the industry and community.

Award submissions are now open for the 2019 Oregon Technology Awards. Companies can submit for awards in the following categories:

Technology Company of the Year

Non-Headquartered

Most Disruptive

People’s Choice Award

Submissions for these categories close February 1, 2019, and finalists will be announced March 4, 2019.

Technology Executives are also invited to apply for the Sam Blackman Award, which recognizes executives of Oregon and SW Washington based technology companies for excellence in industry leadership as well as an individual’s positive impact in the greater community. Submissions for these categories closes January 11, 2019 .

The 2019 Oregon Technology Awards Program is presented by JLL. This year marks its 35th year, and TAO anticipates more than 600 attendees, including entrepreneurs and tech professionals from across the region and around the world. Tickets to the April 17 event can be purchased here.

About Technology Association of Oregon

Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) is a local nonprofit working to build opportunities, better our economy and unify a voice for innovation in Oregon and beyond. A recognized leader in shaping and growing technology and business communities, TAO empowers businesses and entrepreneurs through networks, events, advocacy, resources and more. With over 425 member-companies, TAO’s network brings together some of the largest companies in the world, small startups, and tech-enabled companies that are using technology to drive growth and innovation. For more information please visit www.techoregon.org.