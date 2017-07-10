How Technology Has Impacted the Trucking Industry

There are a number of ways in which technology has impacted literally every industry on earth, but truckers are especially grateful for many of the new innovations that make their jobs easier, safer, and much more lucrative. Are you a trucker looking to make better time on the road to boost profits without sacrificing safety? Here are a few ways in which technology can be of help.

A Broad Array of Satellite Communications

Here is one technology which you can use, no matter how old or new your rig is! Whether you are driving the latest six-figure big rig or any of the cost-effective used big rigs on the market, you can use satellite communications to keep you on the right course and safe. A Garmin GPS system can be fitted into any rig, no matter its age, and for those long distance drivers who frequently encounter detours, there is nothing like a GPS to keep you safely on course.

These days, you will also find that most drivers also carry a mobile phone, which can be used as a GPS navigator but can also be used in lieu of a CB radio if you are in distress. Even a decade ago, satellite communications and cell phones were not as prevalent as they are today so drivers often communicated via radio, but now a cell phone can quickly call 911, even when out of network range and can help drivers stay in touch with the home office and loved ones on long trips.

High Tech Diagnostics

When looking for a new rig, it is imperative to know that everything is in working order. While you can check things like the sound of the engine, brakes, air, and other parts of the truck, some electronics need high-tech diagnostic equipment to discover any potential problems which would impact a buying decision.

Even the newest rigs can have a glitch or two which needs to be corrected prior to leaving the lot, so it is important to know what you are getting into – literally. Also, if a rig breaks down on the road, high-tech diagnostics help to quickly discover what is going on so that the fix can be made quickly, getting the driver back on the road.

Marketing

One of the ways in which technology can impact the trucking industry’s bottom line is the way in which truckers can now market their services. With the Internet for truckers, it is possible to build a quick website so that companies in need of trucking services can quickly find a new fleet.

Instead of going around from town to town dropping off business cards and brochures, or waiting for direct mail responses, a trucker can set up a website in a single afternoon. Not surprisingly, it may only take a day or two to start getting inquiries on trips and pricing.

These are just a few of the ways in which technology has impacted the trucking industry, but enough of a sampling to know that the tech-savvy trucker will almost always realize higher profits than one who chooses old school trucking. Looking to increase time, safety and profits? Look to technology for your solutions.