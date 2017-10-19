Tetherow’s Condon to Receive Environmental Stewardship Honor

Longtime Tetherow Director of Agronomy to Receive OGCSA’s Hindahl Award.

Tetherow Golf Club is proud to announce Director of Agronomy Chris Condon will receive the Michael S. Hindahl Environmental Stewardship Award at the 2017 Environmental Seminar, scheduled for Tuesday, October 24 at The Oregon Golf Club. Given annually by the Oregon Golf Course Superintendents Association, the award recognizes superintendents that have shown leadership and environmental fortitude, exemplifying the life of the late Michael S. Hindahl.

“I am very honored to be awarded the Hindahl award for environmental stewardship from the Oregon Golf Course Superintendents Association,” said Condon. “To have Tetherow and myself be recognized for our efforts makes me very proud.”

“This award is just another example of the great work that Chris Condon does at Tetherow Resort,” said Managing Partner Chris van der Velde. “From day one, he’s been our largest proponent of environmental stewardship, and I’m glad to have him on our team.”

Tetherow’s pledge to ensuring environmentally sound philosophies and practices are integrated into nearly every aspect of the course development, as well as on-going agronomic practices that support sustainability and environmental excellence. Condon has been the driving force behind Tetherow’s environmental success since first coming to the course for its ground breaking in 2006. He has been part of every aspect of the club’s construction, including the re-naturalization of the club’s natural areas.

“There are many people that deserve the recognition from Tetherow, namely, Chris van der Velde, who co-authored our Integrated Pest Management and Best Management Practices plans,” added Condon. “Chris also started the conversation to become a Certified Signature Sanctuary from Audubon International. A lot of the credit goes to Chris.”

