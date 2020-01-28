The Best Luxury Watch Brands In The World

Luxury watches comprise at least 10% of watch sales worldwide. Most of these watches are mechanical ones; the best representation of human craftsmanship the world has to offer. If you are looking for a good watch that can last you a lifetime, luxury mechanical watches are your best bet. The catch? You’ll need to shell out thousands of dollars to have one.

But if money’s not a problem, then the next step in your agenda should be looking for the best brands. With so many watch companies in the market today, the average consumer may find it difficult to discern between brands. So we’ve collated the best luxury watch brands in the market today so that you can cut the time of your search into half.

Rolex

Rolex is synonymous with luxury watches. When you say a luxury watch, most people will think of any Rolex watch. The brand has been at the forefront of luxury horology for quite some time now, and it shows no signs of slowing down. And the industry is all the better for it. Rolex always prioritizes form and function, which are two of the most important things to consider in any watch.

Many great options in the watch brands’ collections are worthy of a buy. All of the watches the company produces carry the proprietary Oystersteel, an inhouse stainless steel derivative that’s exclusively Rolex’s. The Submariner is one of the most popular models, while the Datejust is a classic. If you’re more on the showy side, the Daytona may be a good fit.

Omega

Omega may not be the quintessential luxury watch brand, but what it has is a collection of watches that pushes the boundaries of great horology. Constantly awarded with the best of the bests when it comes to movement, presentation, and innovation, Omega is a stalwart in the watch industry.

Top picks from the Swiss-based company include the timeless James Bond watch, The Seamaster. It’s arguably the best diver’s watch in the world, bar none. It’s sibling, The Speedmaster, is the only watch that’s NASA flight-certified, and with the Moonwatch edition last year, the collection is more robust than ever.

Seiko

Seiko may not have the clout or the popularity of the other watch brands in this list, but what the Japanese brand has is its incredible attention to detail. Seiko watches can go toe-to-toe with watches from Rolex and Omega. The kicker? You won’t spend thousands of dollars to get a good mechanical watch from the company.

The newly reinvigorated 5 Sports line is as good as any automatic watch in the industry. Here you can get diver’s watches, dress watches, and everyday watches for a fraction of the price. Plus, after sales service is excellent too.

IWC

The International Watch Company may have had some tumultuous times, but what the company has consistently produced are good watches. IWC’s aesthetic has always leaned towards classic lines and masculine tastes. If you want a watch that’s subtle yet elegant, any watch from this Swiss-based watchmaking giant will be quite the steal.

The famous Ingenieur line boasts of contemporary beauty and top of the line specs, while the Pilot Chronograph is as ostentatious as pilot watches would go. The Portofino Automatic is in a class of its own, and quite honestly, maybe the best watch the company has ever produced. If your jam is diver’s watches, the Aquatimer should suit you just fine.

Takeaway

When it comes to watch brands, there are numerous companies out there that are existing under the radar. The watch industry is a billion-dollar industry, and companies always intensify sales after Baselworld. If you’re looking for quality watches, there is a world of possibility for you to uncover. The options here are safe bets, the stalwarts, the ones you can easily rely upon when it comes to getting the best bang for your buck.