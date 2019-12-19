The Gunter Group Named #4 Best Small Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine 

The Gunter Group, a management consulting firm serving clients in Oregon, Washington and Northern Nevada, received national recognition by Consulting Magazine as one of the “Best Small Firms to Work For” in 2019. Overall, the firm ranked fourth out of 20 consulting firms recognized nationwide.

On an annual basis, Consulting Magazine identifies the best firms to work for in the consulting profession. The rankings are based on responses to survey questions taken by a firm’s own consultants. This year, the rankings were based on an annual survey of 11,000 consultants representing 300 firms across the U.S. The survey evaluated six categories of employee satisfaction including client engagement, firm culture, firm leadership, career development, work/life balance and compensation and benefits.

Survey results showed that The Gunter Group ranked in the following categories: First in best small firm leadership category; top five in work/life balance, compensation and benefits and career development categories; and in the top ten for client engagement and firm culture categories.

“Our consultants work and live our core values, which we call our Non-Negotiables,” said Ashleigh Gunter, co-partner of The Gunter Group. “By doing so, it changes the way we engage with our clients to develop strong team relationships as well as a values-based approach to leadership.”

The Gunter Group partners with companies of every size to solve the most challenging problems in any industry. The diverse backgrounds of the talented consultants offers the depth and breadth of a full-service firm, while their “listen first” approach enables them to adapt solutions to the unique needs and culture of their clients.

The firm’s co-partners prioritize employee culture and career development, as they believe that fostering a positive balance between work and life is a must. This philosophy has paved the way for the firm to be recognized as a distinguished leader within its industry.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment and recognition of our supportive team culture,” said Mike Gunter. “We are building a sustainable firm that will continue to grow and build in a way that is consistent with our values.”

guntergroupconsulting.com