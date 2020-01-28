The latest trends of best online casinos in New Zealand

If you are someone who loves the thrill and excitement of casino games, then you may be interested in knowing about what’s to come in the near future.

To that end, we have curated a list of the latest gaming trends prevalent in online casinos today that can take your game to the next level.

Read this article to stay up to date with the current developments as in the online casino industry in New Zealand and the rest of the world.

More emphasis on mobile gaming

In the last few years, mobile gaming in New Zealand and the rest of the world has created a furore that is hard to dismiss.

The great advantage of mobile gambling is that players can gamble anytime and anywhere, like from example from the picnic at Auckland Shakespear Regional Park or from The Jefferson cocktail bar.

This is chiefly because players are looking for a convenient way to access all their favourite online games and smartphones provide for this need.

The gaming experience of casinos is always being improved upon by game developers and casino operators.

There are many more mobile casino players than those who restrict their gambling to PCs. This has been possible, thanks to the optimization of the casino websites for mobile gameplay.

There is no better news for the online casino industry as they look to fine-tune their games for different mobile platforms.

Some of these include the following:

Windows

iOS

Android

Blackberry

The latest trend of starting with the mobile-first approach has swept the industry. What this means is that the design of the casino website is based primarily on mobile gameplay.

In the upcoming years, this trend is going to gain traction as users see mobility as a decisive factor in assessing the quality of the casino experience.

Live casino experience

Nowadays, online casino operators are utilizing the latest in technology to provide live casino games that are streamed over the internet and they are available to the Kiwis in NZ.

Some of the most popular and reliable casinos right now are Wishmaker, BlackSpins, Casiplay, Betzest, Royal Panda, Gday, SlotsMagic, King Billy, and Dunder.

Gambling at an online casino in New Zealand is becoming more popular these days, and Kiwis are on the lookout for only one that can give them the best gaming experience and winnings of course.

New Zealand Casinos™ is a review site that can give you correct info and best-compared casino bonuses from all popular online casinos in NZ.

This way the casino allows a genuine online experience with high definition games, no lags or waiting time, and convenient access of the same.

Be it the multiple camera angles, a higher resolution, or seamless live streaming, the improvement of the live casino experience ensures that the time spent on these games is as authentic as possible.

Such improvements have further ensured that players get the feeling that they are actually in a casino and playing with a live dealer rather than interacting with the computer alone.

Various game developers are at the helm of this trend.

These are as follows:

NetEnt

Microgaming

EGT

Playtech

As of now, games such as Baccarat, Poker, Roulette, and Blackjack can be played as live dealer games. Many more titles are expected to be included in the coming years.

Cryptocurrencies and other simple paying methods

The introduction of cryptocurrencies has massively benefited users. Some of these benefits include complete anonymity, a reduction in fees and restrictions, and instant transactions.

There are many great cryptocurrencies that have acquired a huge market and some of them are as follows:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Monero

Though many casinos do not yet accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment, one can expect that to change significantly in the near future.

Online casinos are always on the lookout to improve the experience of their customers and the introduction of cryptocurrencies will ensure that they can make hassle-free payments, and withdraw their winnings with relative ease and convenience.