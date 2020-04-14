The Pros and Cons of Upholstered Beds

With a hefty two thirds of our lives spent sleeping in beds, when it comes time to upgrade, choosing the right one can be a tough decision. In addition to finding a bed that meets your size requirements, you’ll also need to factor in a frame that reflects the right aesthetic appeal to complement your style. Upholstered beds are quickly becoming a more popular choice for those looking for new bedframes, and these particular frames carry both benefits and disadvantages. In this article we take a look at a few of them to help you make a more informed decision for your next purchase.

Where to start when looking for an upholstered bed

When you’re looking for an upholstered bed frame in Australia, one of the first things you might have considered is the extra comfy headboard that these beds provide. These headboard provide great cushioning and support to help you comfortably rest your head against it while you read or watch something on TV. The cosiness of the upholstered bedframe also helps warm you up, which is a considerable advantage if your bedroom is typically cold at night. For warmer bedrooms this may result in a more unpleasant feeling of warmth – with the absorbent fabric not helping by any stretch – so make sure to keep that in mind if your house is usually hot. Another annoyance that might factor in for those with limited time to clean is the maintenance that the fabric will invariably require. In addition to dust accumulating in the fabric, it’s not uncommon for these beds to gradually develop dents and impressions. In the event that do rest your head on the headboard to read or watch TV, the natural oils in your skin may also accumulate, which should be dealt with quite quickly.

Considering bedframe style

Style is where upholstered beds can really shine. If you’re wanting to incorporate some colours to complement any other furnishings in the room, whether they be bold or subtle, upholstered beds are a great option. Being upholstered, these beds are for the most part available in any colour you might want, each one of which offering unique ways to complement a wide variety of accents, metals, and finishes. Plus, you’ll be able to better introduce certain calming moods into your sleeping chambers for more restful sleep. If you’re after more impact, however, a brightly coloured upholstered bed can easily serve as the centrepiece for a bedroom in conjunction with a more interestingly shaped bed – think platforms and winged headboards for a bit of inspiration! If you end up going with an upholstered bed for this purpose, do be aware that because these frames are usually surrounded by thick padding, they will take up more space than the typical bedframe size in other materials typically would.

Is an upholstered bed right for you?

Considering all of these things will typically tell if an upholstered bed is right for you. Maintenance is a big turn off for many, as aside from concerns with dust and grease, those who have pets might find that their cat has unexpectedly torn up the headboard with their claws when they weren’t looking. But, for homeowners loving all that is trendy and wanting to introduce a distinct sense of style, upholstered beds can’t be beat.